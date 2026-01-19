Trae Young is yet to suit up for his new team, the Washington Wizards, as he continues to work his way back from a quad injury that would keep him out at least until after the All-Star break. But Young has been very involved with the Wizards, and he's gone on the record saying how impressed he is with the team's burgeoning young core.

Until Young returns to action, the young Wizards will have to figure out how to play winning basketball — with Kyshawn George taking a leap in his second season in the NBA. George has taken on increased playmaking and scoring responsibilities, and while he's gone through his fair share of ups and downs, the Wizards have to be very impressed with the strides he's taken. On Saturday night, George went off for 29 points on 10-20 shooting from the field in a 121-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

George's game was so impressive that it caught the eye of Young, who dropped a six-word reaction to the Wizards forward's play this weekend.

“Young bull is really like that…🔥” Young wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Wizards' young core is taking shape

For the low price of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, the Wizards got the services of Young, a four-time All-Star and a perennial 20-10 threat whose playmaking makes life easier for the rest of his team.

Young's defensive issues are well-documented, but the Wizards potentially have the personnel to cover for him. George is a blossoming two-way player, and so is Alex Sarr. Bilal Coulibaly is a certified defensive ace. Even the likes of Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington have showed excellent activity on the defensive end.

The Wizards holding Young out of action also means greater potential for them to have a better pick in this year's draft, adding further to their young core.