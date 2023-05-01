Should a sequel to Juwanna Mann ever get made, you can count Golden State Warrior Draymond Green in.

The star of Juwanna Mann, Miguel A. Núñez Jr., spoke to TMZ revealing that a sequel to Juwanna Mann is, in fact, being made saying, “It will be coming.” The bigger surprise was when he revealed that Green would want to be involved. “I talked to him [Draymond Green]. He wants to be in at as well,” said Núñez.

Juwanna Mann was released on June 21, 2002, and was directed by Jesse Vaughan. The film followed Jamal Jeffries (Núñez), a basketball star who becomes a female impersonator and begins playing women’s basketball upon being suspended from men’s basketball. The film also starred Vivica A. Fox, Kevin Pollak, Tommy Davidson, Kim Wayans, Ginuwine, and Kimberly “Lil Kim” Jones.

Admittedly, the fact that Núñez is so confident in a Juwanna Mann sequel happening is a bit surprising. After all, the 2002 film only grossed $13,802,599 worldwide and only holds a 10% score on the Tomatometer (its audience score of 39% isn’t much better) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors just beat the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Warriors move on to face the Los Angeles Lakers with Game 1 taking place tomorrow at the Chase Center in San Fransisco, California. Should Green appear in a Juwanna Mann sequel, he’ll join the likes of Muggsy Bogues, Vlade Divac, Dikembe Mutombo, and Rasheed Wallace who all appeared in the first film. It wouldn’t be his first appearance in a film, however. Green appeared in Space Jam: A New Legacy a few years back as well.