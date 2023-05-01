Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to the bright lights of the playoffs that some have even admitted to be too blindingly bright for their own good. With an opportunity to snatch their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday at home however, Stephen Curry and the Warriors proceeded to crap the bed. This set up a Game 7 at Golden 1 Center, and for a team that has struggled on the road all season long, this could have been the death knell of their season.

But Curry took it upon himself to galvanize the team with a momentous speech that he backed up with a 50-point night, and his Warriors teammate Draymond Green, who thrives off strong emotions, loved every second of it.

In fact, the moment left too much of a lasting impact on the Warriors’ mercurial forward that he recounted Stephen Curry’s speech with such vivid detail complete with the use of some NSFW-laden language.

“You’re in this space where you gon’ fold or you gon’ rise up. Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f**king got everybody locked in,” Green said, per Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“[Curry said:] ‘If you’re getting on this bus, you’re making a commitment to this team. No matter if you play zero minutes or 40 minutes. You’re making a commitment to do whatever it takes. Prepare your mind and body for this opportunity we have. We got embarrassed the other night and we never f**king going out like that.'”

Usually, it’s Draymond Green who acts as the Warriors’ heart and soul, someone who wears his feelings on his sleeve sometimes to detrimental effect. But even Green knew that Stephen Curry’s speech was enough to light a fire under the Warriors’ collective backside, as he saw it fit not to add even though the Warriors’ MVP implored anyone who wanted to say something to speak up.

“Enough said champ! Nobody got nothing! That’s it. What else can be said?” Green recalled saying after Curry’s instant classic of a motivational speech.

Now, with Stephen Curry and the Warriors as alive as ever after an enthralling seven-game series against the Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers will definitely have their work cut out for them in the second-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.