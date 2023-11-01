YouTube sensation Kai Cenat, known for his immense popularity on Twitch, recently shocked fans with his appearance in the latest trailer for “Good Burger 2.” During a live stream on Twitch, Cenat reacted to the trailer and shared the story of how he landed a role in the movie, according to X.

Kai Cenat has quickly risen to fame over the past few years, becoming the most popular streamer on Twitch. In July 2023, he expressed his desire to venture into acting, and it didn't take long for his wish to come true.

As Cenat watched the “Good Burger 2” trailer, his excitement was palpable as he exclaimed, “I'm in Good Burger 2.” He then revealed that a viral clip of fans suggesting he would be a good fit for the movie caught the attention of the filmmakers.

Cenat explained during his live Twitch stream, “You wanna know what's so crazy? Chat, if you remember, there's a clip on Twitch of people saying Kai would be good in Good Burger. A girl called me [right after] and asked if I wanted to be in Good Burger 2.”

This unexpected turn of events has created a buzz among his followers who are eager to see how he performs in the film alongside renowned actors. “Good Burger 2” is set to premiere on Paramount+ on November 22, 2023. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Al Roker, Nicole Byer, Yung Gravy, Mark Cuban, Carmen Electra, and the return of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell donning their iconic Good Burger uniforms.

Kai Cenat's journey from internet stardom to appearing in “Good Burger 2” highlights the power of online platforms and the unique pathways they can open up for emerging talents.