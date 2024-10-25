Kamala Harris is set to appear on Shannon Sharpe’s popular Club Shay Shay podcast, per an announcement by the Harris election campaign. The interview has already been recorded and is set to premiere on Monday. The conversation is sure to make headlines Sharpe and Harris both attended HBCUs and the duo will likely speak about her college journey.

Harris has been on a media tour in October as Election Day inches closer. Within the past few weeks, she’s appeared on outlets Howard Stern, The Late Show with Stephen Cobert, The View, Call Her Daddy, 60 Minutes, Roland Martin Unfiltered, and an audio town hall with Charlamagne Tha God that aired live on various iHeartRadio stations around the nation. She is set to make even more appearances across the media landscape with Sharpe’s podcast being the latest stop.

Meanwhile, an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris is the culmination of a phenomenal year for Shape and his Club Shay Shay platform. In January, Sharpe conducted an interview with legendary comedian Katt Williams which has amassed 81 million views on YouTube as of this writing. The viewership total of the interview eclipsed Joe Rogan’s interview with Elon Musk (68 million), as it claimed the title of the most-viewed interview in the history of YouTube.

Sharpe discussed the success of the interview with Williams on his Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco in April before he achieved the milestone.

“I thought I’d get 15-20 million views,” Sharpe said. “I was hoping, I was like, ‘Man if I get 15-20 million views, that’s a band.’ Ocho, we’re about two million views from being the most-watched interview in the history of YouTube. In three months. People ask, ‘Shannon, did you know?’ No! How could you possibly know? How could I possibly know in three months that thing will have done 66 and a half million views… A billion impressions, it’s done a billion impressions. How could you know something like that Ocho?”

Now, he’s set to do an interview with Harris, who already is a historic figure as the first female Vice President of the United States and the first woman of color to serve as the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States. The interview is sure to attract many viewers and listeners and will certainly be covered by news outlets around the nation.

Kamala Harris’s interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay is set to premiere on Monday.