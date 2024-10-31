It is official, Vice President Kamala Harris will use her alma mater, Howard University, as an headquarters on election night. This news comes right after more than 75,000 people joined Harris last night for her speech on Ellipse.

Harris received a degree in political science and economics from Howard University in 1986. In addition to joining Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and taking part in debate, she was a first-year delegate on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Council during her time at Howard. As a Howard alum, Harris often talks about how her political career has been impacted by attending an HBCU.

Just last week, the Harris-Walz campaign announced that it was considering Howard as a possible election night headquarters. When he dropped out of the race in July, Harris acquired President Joe Biden's campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, his hometown, but didn't feel comfortable spending election night there being that she is from California.

Last night, Harris delivered her closing remarks against Donald Trump at the place he encouraged his followers to “fight like hell” on January 6 back in 2021. While speaking to a large crowd, she compared her plans for the country to those of Trump as she tries to persuade undecided voters just one week away from the election. Harris drew in so many people that crowds overflowed from the National Mall to the Jefferson Memorial.

“We know who Donald Trump is,” Harris said. “He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election, an election that he knew he lost.”

“America, we know what Donald Trump has in mind. More chaos. More division. And policies that help those at the very top and hurt everyone else. I offer a different path. And I ask for your vote,” she said.

If elected, Harris will be the first woman elected president and the president to attend an HBCU, which would be a major win for Howard.