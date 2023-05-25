Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Kansas Jayhawks had to play late in the season with Bill Self not on the sideline for the Big 12 Tournament as he underwent some health scares. Months later, the Jayhawks basketball team looks revitalized with the addition of Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson.

Self’s absence created quite a stir and raised questions about his future in coaching. But, Self joined The Field of 68 with Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman and discussed that and much more.

“The one thing I found out is how much I missed it…It kind of helped make my long-term decision a little clearer. I missed that, and I enjoy it. As much uncertainty as there is in our sport, I think it’s actually re-energized me.”

“I’ve thought about how much longer I want to do this. But because it was forced on me after my (health) episode. As much uncertainty as there is in our sport, I think it’s actually re-energized me. Change or get left behind.” Talking portal and NIL with @CoachBillSelf now! pic.twitter.com/Imes0xUSYa — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 25, 2023

Bill Self had to miss time and underwent a heart procedure, putting his future with the Jayhawks in doubt. However, he revealed after the NCAA Tournament that he fully expected to be on the bench for the 2023-2024 season, and this further confirms those comments.

Self also missed time during the NCAA Tournament and the Kansas Jayhawks ended up losing in the second round to 8-seed Arkansas. But all signs point to Self returning for the 2023-2024 season, which is terrific news for everybody. He also admitted he had this issue earlier in the season.

Bill Self was just on the @TheFieldOf68 Podcast and said he had a "heart issue" going back to the fall that he didn't let anybody know about #kubball — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) May 25, 2023

Self touched on a number of things, including the busy transfer portal, although it’s tough to be upset after landing Dickinson. Nonetheless, Bill Self will return to Kansas next season, and it sure sounds like he’s refreshed and ready to get back on the court.