For 60 minutes, it won’t matter what fans think about the officials favoring the Chiefs. And Josh Allen said the last matchup between these teams is meaningless now. But with a Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game scheduled against the Buffalo Bills, history and a Super Bowl berth are at stake. Ahead of the Chiefs-Bills game, we’ll be making our Chiefs AFC Championship game predictions.

Buffalo earned its spot with a thrilling 27-25 win over the Ravens. Kansas City reached this game for the seventh straight season by knocking off the Texans. Therefore, it’s Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes in a battle of two of the best quarterbacks in the league.

One thing seems certain. This game should have ups and downs, even though the Chiefs are less likely to hit a big play than Buffalo. But the boldest prediction about this game is not a player doing something. It’s who will win? And the answer is …

Buffalo Bills will smack down Chiefs’ dynasty

It’s time for the Chiefs to lose. They’ve run this thing out as far as it can go. They have a terrific overall team, but they don’t have Josh Allen. And he will be the difference-maker.

Allen said the Bills know what the Chiefs are, according to apnews.com — which also means he knows what they aren’t.

“We know what they are,” Allen said. “They’re the perennial of what you want to be in the NFL. You’ve got to beat them to get past them.”

Another reason the Chiefs are in trouble is because the Bills beat them in the regular season. And they did it in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Chiefs 14-7 in a situation where Patrick Mahomes makes the plays. Yes, Allen said the earlier game doesn’t matter, according to nfl.com. But it does.

“The regular season is what the regular season is,” Allen said. “And it doesn't matter how well you perform when you get to the playoffs, it doesn't really matter. It's hard to beat a team twice. We understand that. We know that. It's a team that we beat early in the season, but it's not the same team. They got some guys back on their defense and their offense.”

See, if you look closely, after saying it doesn’t matter, Allen said, “It’s hard to beat a team twice.” Well, if the first game didn’t matter, it’s not like beating a team twice. It would be like beating them once, in the AFC Championship.

Truth is, the first game matters, no matter the Allen doublespeak. And the Chiefs won’t be able to Allen this time, either. He’s a beast.

Plus, it’s time for the Chiefs to lose a close game. According to Pro Football Network:

“The Chiefs have won 16 consecutive one-score games. For perspective, five teams don’t even have 16 one-score wins in the entire decade.”

It’s time.

QB Patrick Mahomes will fall short of 250 yards passing

This has happened eight times this year, so it’s not a crazy prediction. But for those folks expecting Mahomes to go over 300 yards, they might be disappointed. For the Chiefs to win, they will need to control the clock and drive the football. Because if they score quick, they’re putting Allen back on the field. And he will respond.

The worst thing the Chiefs could do is hit a big pass play but wind up getting a field goal. That could wind up with a minus-four net result.

No Chiefs receiver will top 80 yards

Mahomes will spread the ball around, so that’s part of the reason for this prediction. But even Kelce will fall short of a big game. He totaled 117 yards on seven catches against the Texans, making good use of his eight targets.

The Bills ranked in the middle of the pack against tight ends this year, but they will put a lot of emphasis on stopping Kelce. That will open the door for bigger plays at the wide receiver position.

However, the Chiefs don’t hit the deep ball often. The best-big play threat, Xavier Worthy, has just three catches of over 21 yards for the entire season.

If you look at the top 100 catches this season by length, the Chiefs appear on the list just five times. And one of those came from Rashee Rice, who is out for the season with an injury. It just isn’t happening from a distance for the Chiefs this year. Even with Mahomes at quarterback.