Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson in a 27-25 snowy contest on Sunday night to punch their ticket to the next round.

It was a close finish, but the Bills were too much. Moreover, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a crucial drop on a two-point conversion that would've tied the game at 27, and now the Bills are moving on.

The Bills defeated the Chiefs in Week 11 in Buffalo, 30-21, so that could be a positive sign going into the title game. However, Allen shared his true feelings on the win over Kansas City, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

“The regular season is what the regular season is,” Allen said. “It doesn’t matter how well you perform when you get to the playoffs, it doesn’t really matter. We lost 35-10 [to Ravens in the regular season]. It’s hard to beat a team twice. We understand that. We know that. It’s a team that we beat early in the season, but it’s not the same team.”

It has been two months since these teams faced each other, and this time the game will be in Kansas City.

In the Week 11 win, Allen threw for 262 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding a touchdown in the rushing game. Mahomes threw for just 196 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Chiefs' first loss of the season.

Allen also mentioned how the Bills lost to the Ravens in the regular season by 25 points, but they got the best of them in the Divisional Round on Sunday night.

The Chiefs beat the Bills last year in the Divisional Round and in 2022. On top of that, the Chiefs topped the Bills in the AFC title game in the 2021 playoffs, so the Bills have not been able to get the best of the Chiefs in the postseason.

Maybe this will be the time, once and for all, for Allen and the Bills to go to the Super Bowl.