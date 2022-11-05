Kansas football’s Jalon Daniels, Jason Bean plan for Oklahoma State clash

Kansas football will be looking to end a three-game losing skid on Saturday as they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Jayhawks are just one win away from a bowl appearance and they’ve received some good news on the quarterback front.

Jalon Daniels has a legitimate chance of playing after nearly a month away from the field due to a shoulder injury, but Jason Bean will start for the third game in a row. Daniels will likely feature at some point if he feels good in warmups, per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

Daniels put himself in early Heisman contention after a tremendous start to the season, completing 66.7% of his passes for 11 touchdowns and throwing just one interception. He’s a true dual-threat signal-caller, also rushing for over 300 yards on the ground. The Kansas football star suffered an injury on October 8th against TCU and was always eyeing an early November return.

Bean has actually done a nice job in Daniels’ place, despite what the Jayhawks’ record says. He’s got lots of experience and is more than capable of holding it down. It’s the Kansas defense that is struggling to contain their opponents, allowing 30.6 points per contest.

It’s been a long time since Kansas football beat Oklahoma State but there would be no better time than Saturday. The possibility of getting their leader back in Jalon Daniels is absolutely huge, even if he’s only playing on a part-time basis. Bean is doing well yes, but there is no question this offense runs best when Daniels is leading the way.