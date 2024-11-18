Former Memphis forward Tyreek Smith has found a new home after his falling out with the Tigers. The senior, who is represented by Young Money Sports, committed to Kansas State basketball on Monday.

Smith will redshirt this season and play for the Wildcats next year, via On3's Pete Nakos.

Smith's representative at Young Money Sports accused Memphis of not paying him his NIL money, as well as other “broken promises,” via Hitmen Hoops.

However, Memphis supposedly paid Smith $175,000, which was a third of what the two parties had initially agreed to, via CBS Sports' Gary Parrish.

This would mean that the program was on schedule with its payments.

Regardless, Smith will now get a fresh start after previously competing for the starting power forward spot at Memphis this season. The Louisiana native had been looking for a new home since October 20th, when he told Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway that he planned to step away.

Tyreek Smith adds to Kansas State basketball's front-court depth