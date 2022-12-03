By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

The Kansas State Wildcats shook up the college football world on Saturday, as they took home their first Big 12 title since 2012 after picking up a three-point win over the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

Kansas State not only came into this conference showdown with an eye on clinching a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game, but it also looked to avenge its 10-point road defeat to TCU earlier in the season. The Wildcats did just that, as the Will Howard-led offense anchored five scoring drives, and the defense held TCU to a 2-15 mark on third downs.

There is now much discussion on whether TCU, who holds a 12-1 record, should secure a spot in this season’s College Football Playoff. Even with the loss to his team, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman believes that the Horned Frogs deserve to make an appearance in the CFP for the first time in school history.

“TCU should be in the CFP,” Klieman said during his post-game press conference.

“They’re one of the best four teams.”

The Big 12 has not had a representative in the College Football Playoff since the 2019-2020 campaign when Oklahoma clinched the No. 4 spot in that season’s final rankings.

All eyes are now set on Sunday’s College Football Playoff Selection Show.