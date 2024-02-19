Kansas State visits Texas as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kansas State Wildcats (15-10, 5-7) take on the Texas Longhorns (16-9, 5-7) Monday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Kansas State-Texas prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Kansas State is sitting towards the bottom of the Big-12, so their season is not going well. They have lost four of their last five games, as well. Cam Carter leads the team with 15.5 points per game, but Tylor Perry, and Arthur Kaluma are both averaging over 14.0 points per game, as well. Nobody else on the Wildcats is over 7.5 points per game. Kaluma leads the team in rebounding while Perry leads the team in assists. As a team, Kansas State scores just over 71.0 points per game.

Texas is not having a good season in terms of conference play. Texas has lost four of their last six games, as well. On the season, Max Abmas leads the team with 17.3 points per game. Dylan Disu, Tyrese Hunter, and Dillon Mitchell are all averaging in the double-digits, as well. Mitchell leads the team in rebounding while Hunter leads the team in assists. As a team, the Longhorns score 76.2 points per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Texas Odds

Kansas State: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +315

Texas: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -410

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is right in the middle of the Big-12 on offense, and defense. The Longhorns also allow the fifth-highest field goal percentage in the conference. This means Kansas State has a pretty good chance to do some scoring in this game, and that is exactly what they have to do in order to win. If the Wildcats can score above their season average, they will come out of this game covering the spread.

Kansas State has three players averaging in the double-digits. The Wildcats need these three players to have a good game if they want to win. As long as Kansas State gets a good game from Perry, Kaluma, and Carter, they should give Texas some fits.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas should be able to hold Kansas State to a minimum on the scoring end. Kansas State scores the third-fewest points per game in the Big-12. It is 71.9, so it is not too low, but Texas needs to work it to their advantage. If Texas allows Kansas State to control them on offense, they will have no chance. However, I expect Texas to be very good defensively in this game. If they are, they will cover the spread.

Kansas State also allows the fifth-most points in the conference. Texas should be able to have a good offensive game in this one because of that. With that Kansas State allows the fifth-most threes per game in the Big-12. If Texas can make their shots, and get hot from the outside, they will have success.

Final Kansas State-Texas Prediction & Pick

Home and away games matter a lot in college, and Texas is the home team in this one. Texas 11-4 at home this season, and Kansas State is 2-5 on the road. I am going to take Texas to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Kansas State-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas -8.5 (-110), Over 140.5 (-115)