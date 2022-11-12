Published November 12, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kanye West. That’s it. That’s the intro.

The living legend recently came up with another mind-boggling rant, which this time around, accused Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James of being a puppet. Like LeBron, he claimed the likes of Shaq, Jay-Z, and Beyonce are being controlled as puppets as well.

According to Ye, he’s the only person they can’t control (via Kurrco):

“They can’t control me,” Kanye said. “They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z & Beyoncé, but they can’t control me.”

By “they,” it’s safe to assume Kanye was referring to the mainstream media. Or perhaps the government. Or maybe the Illuminati?

The embattled hip-hop mogul then dropped a major conspiracy theory about people going missing in Hollywood. According to West, his own mom was one of these victims, which also includes Michael Jordan’s dad, Dr. Dre’s son, and Bill Cosby’s son:

“My mama was sacrificed,” West said. “… In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize. They wanna monetize and traumatize.”

It feels like Kanye was all over the place with his recent tirade here, which at this point, has pretty much become on-brand for him. Then again, it’s also possible that I/we are just not on the same level of intellect as he is for us to be able to fully comprehend his message.

West ended his rant by stating that the reason behind his ability to speak his truths is that he hasn’t murdered anyone in the past:

“I never killed nobody,” he continued. “I’m the p**sy that never killed nobody, right? But that means I can say whatever I want, and not go to jail.”

Kanye says he can't be controlled 👀 "They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Jay-Z & Beyoncé but they can’t control me. […] My mama was sacrificed. […] In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. They wanna monetize & traumatize."pic.twitter.com/fWoZp4dAjY — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 11, 2022

That’s enough Kanye West for today for me.