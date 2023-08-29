Kanye West is seemingly having the time of his life traveling with his wife Bianca Censori. The rapper went viral for showing his backside on a water taxi in Italy according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Ye was dressed in all-black while his pants that were down on the boat. It's unclear if Kanye knew that his pants were down but seemingly didn't seem to fix his pants after awhile. Kanye and Censori were joined by the driver and another female friend according to Page Six.

According to a source earlier this month, Kanye and Censori have been enjoying “married” life.

“Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired.”

Kim weighed in on Kanye and Bianca's relationship earlier this year.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” the source told US Weekly in March. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

Back in June, Censori was seen holding hands with Kim Kardashian and Kanye's oldest daughter North West as they celebrated the rapper's birthday at his California birthday party.

In January, Bianca Censori and Kanye got “married” in a private wedding ceremony. However, it is unclear if their wedding is legally binding. A source told US Weekly that although it might not be legal it is real to the couple.