According to Ty Dolla Sign, his joint album with Kanye West drops December 15. Here's a rundown on the album so far.

The anticipation surrounding Kanye West‘s latest musical endeavor alongside frequent collaborator Ty Dolla Sign has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. With the imminent release of their joint project, “Vultures,” the duo has thrust themselves back into the limelight, albeit amidst a backdrop of controversy and technical glitches.

KANYE WEST

TY DOLLA $IGN

YOUNG THUG “RIVER” VULTURES 💿 ¥$pic.twitter.com/A7hdJfQSCU — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 12, 2023

The thing is, that's always how Kanye West's albums tend to be since the most notable debacle of “The Life of Pablo.” Kanye will get his fans hyped, set a release date, and tease snippets, but end up pushing the album back. It's nothing new, and seems to be the style of rollout he's become most comfortable with doing. Well, if history repeats itself, “Vultures” is supposed to release Friday, December 15, but let's just say it's coming (hopefully) sometime before the new year begins. Here's all the information out on the LP and what fans can expect.

The Miami Rave and Teaser Tracks

A recent listening party in Miami promised a glimpse into the highly anticipated “Vultures” album, USA Today reports. However, technical issues marred the event's livestream, frustrating fans eager to experience the magic firsthand. Despite the setbacks, attendees and virtual viewers were treated to a taste of what's to come, with around 10 tracks showcased during the event. The star-studded affair saw guest appearances from artists like Chris Brown, Offset, and Kodak Black, amplifying the album's already-high expectations.

One track that caught attention was “Everybody,” featuring an interpolation of the Backstreet Boys' hit “Everybody (Backstreet's Back)” and vocals from Charlie Wilson, Lil Baby, and Ty Dolla Sign himself. The album also boasts collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Offset, Quavo, and even a surprising cameo from West's daughter, North, on the track “Slide.” “It’s gonna get messy, just just bless me bless me / It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie,” she raps. Like father like daughter or whatever the saying is.

The Controversy Surrounding ‘Vultures'

Despite the excitement, controversy brewed around the album's titular track, unveiled in Dubai and subsequently streaming with lyrics that drew ire for perpetuating harmful stereotypes about Jewish women. This stirred backlash, adding a layer of tension and scrutiny to an already charged atmosphere.

A Glimpse into the Tracklist

Ty Dolla Sign shared a tracklist that included previously teased songs like “Beg Forgiveness,” “Timbo Freestyle,” “Worship,” and “Gun to my Head.” Among the anticipated tracks was “New Body,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, initially expected on past unreleased albums, but now resurfacing in this latest project. However, knowing Ye, there might be a completely different tracklist and batch of songs when the album finally releases.

Musical Themes and Collaborations

“Vultures” seems to carry a distinct sonic motif, marked by synth bass notes and a vibrant pace. The album boasts an array of featured artists, with Nicki Minaj delivering on “New Body” and Freddie Gibbs making a memorable appearance on “Back to Me.” The tracklist hints at diverse musical elements, incorporating snippets from the film “Dogma” and featuring a splash of house music on “Paid.”

“River” pays homage to Young Thug, integrating his presence into the track despite his current legal battles. The album also seems to showcase Ty Dolla Sign's prowess, as he takes the reins on the reinterpretation of Leon Bridges' “River.”

The Potential Collaborations

There's buzz around the possibility of a collaboration with Timbaland on “Timbo Freestyle,” further elevating expectations with the acclaimed producer's potential involvement. This tracklist diversity indicates a melange of influences and sounds, a testament to West and Ty Dolla Sign's dedication to crafting an eclectic musical journey.

The Unfinished Showcase and Endings

The Miami listening event culminated abruptly, reflecting more of a tantalizing teaser than a complete exhibition. As the clock struck 3 a.m., the venue cut the music, yet West seized the moment to echo a line from “Vultures.” With the night concluded, fans left buzzing with anticipation and questions about what awaits on the finalized album.

The Unpredictable Release

Given West's history of album delays like “Jesus is King” and “The Life of Pablo,” fans remain cautiously optimistic about the promised release date. The fervor surrounding “Vultures” is undeniable, but lingering doubts about its timely arrival persist.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's “Vultures” has emerged as a hotly debated and eagerly awaited project in the hip-hop landscape. Amidst controversies, technical hiccups, and tantalizing previews, the joint album seems poised to deliver a sonic experience that's diverse, bold, and unapologetically innovative. As the release date approaches, the excitement and skepticism surrounding this musical venture continue to intertwine, leaving fans on edge, eagerly awaiting the arrival of “Vultures.”