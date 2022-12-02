Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Kanye West recently claimed to have “caught” Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian. However, sources close to the situation reportedly denied the accusation, per TMZ.

“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye,” the source said, via TMZ, “attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of.”

The source also defended Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian by citing examples of West’s previous false accusations.

“He (Kanye West) has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

Kanye West made a number of offensive and inappropriate comments in an interview prior to the tweet. His Twitter account has since been suspended following his accusation.

NBA Twitter had quite the reaction to West’s shot at Chris Paul. But many people were skeptical about West’s claims. After all, his reputation precedes him. Meanwhile, Chris Paul is known as a respected family man.

CP3 has yet to respond to the controversy. The topic is destined to come up in an interview at some point, and it will be interesting to see if he even offers a response.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this story as they are made available.