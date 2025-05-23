USC football is hunting for 2027 talent while delivering the nation's best college football recruiting class for 2026. Except the '27 prospect they offered comes with Junior Seau ties.

Four-star offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo revealed his offer Thursday night. The powerful 6-foot-4, 280-pounder stars for Oceanside High — the alma mater of the late football legend.

Mageo is already nearing the 20 offer plateau. He earned four stars by national recruiting outlet On3. He cites Zach Hanson of USC as the man who offered him. Hanson coaches the tight ends while also holding assistant head coach honors under Lincoln Riley.

The Oceanside star Mageo holds multiple power conference offers. Arizona is on his radar. So are USC's Big Ten rivals Michigan and Washington. California out of the Atlantic Coast Conference are another early offer for him. College Football Playoff qualifier Arizona State is another pursuing him right away.

Which 2027 talents are USC targeting?

Mageo isn't the only 2027 talent USC is prioritizing. Riley and his coaching staff already have some of the best of the upcoming class high on their board.

Peyton Houston is one. The four-star from Shreveport, Louisiana is closing on 30 offers before his junior season. The dual-threat quarterback Houston is the state's seventh-ranked prospect by 247Sports. Houston even made national headlines after striking a historic NIL deal.

The QB and Mageo aren't the only four-stars USC is all over. Running back Landen Williams-Callis from Richmond, Texas is another USC target through a Trojans offer. He's the nation's second-ranked RB for his class. Fellow RB Noah Roberts from Basha High in Chandler, Arizona is another USC offeree.

Caden Waye rounds out the '27 four-stars USC has offered. Waye is another backfield star but out of McDonough, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Jaxen Stokes is one local talent on the Trojans' radar. He stars at wide receiver and cornerback for Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth. Los Angeles Cathedral WR Quentin Hale is one other backyard talent and four-star Riley and USC are coveting.