Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:

My thoughts about Bill Russell passing away…. I am working on an deeper thought provoking article tonight as I process what just happened. pic.twitter.com/M69pXNkaC0 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) August 1, 2022

They say the greatest legacy a person can leave behind is positively impacting the lives of others and it is clear this is the case with Bill Russell. The Celtics star is clearly viewed in the highest regard by all of his peers and Kareem’s statement is further evidence of this.

Russell retired following the 1968-69 season while Kareem started his career during the 1969-70 season so the two never shared an NBA court together. This does not change the way Bill Russell paved the way for his fellow Hall of Fame big man. Both guys have made a massive impact on the sport as a whole and leave impressive legacies due to their play. Abdul-Jabbar has also found a second career as a columnist through his substack where he is set to elaborate on his thoughts on Russell shortly. Each guy deserves a ton of respect for the impact they have had on the NBA, and it is awesome to see Kareem making his admiration clear.