Karim Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, made a surprising move to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia this summer, marking the end of his 14-year stint with Real Madrid, reported by ESPN. The French forward revealed his decision was influenced by a long-standing desire to live in Saudi Arabia and contribute to the growth of football in the region.

Speaking to the Saudi Pro League website, Benzema expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge, stating, “For a really long time even before football, I always wanted to come here. Also, it's a Muslim country. Straight away I felt this love for me. On and off the pitch, I feel good.” He emphasized the warm reception he received from the people of Saudi Arabia, which played a significant role in his happiness.

Benzema left Real Madrid and signed a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad and has ambitious goals, particularly in elevating Saudi football. He explained, “I really want to help Saudi football grow. It [Al Ittihad] was a project that was just starting to burst from everywhere, so from my side, I wanted to be part of the story. That's the reason why I came here.”

Currently, Al-Ittihad, under the coaching of Nuno Espirito Santo, holds the fourth position in the league, four points behind leaders Al Hilal after nine games. Benzema, who has already made an impact with three goals and three assists in seven league appearances, is confident that his best performances are yet to come. He is determined to elevate his game and, most importantly, secure trophies for Al-Ittihad by the end of the season.

Karim Benzema's move from Real Madrid to Saudi Arabia signifies a new chapter in his illustrious career, where he hopes to continue his legacy of success while contributing to the flourishing football landscape in the region.