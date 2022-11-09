By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema last played on November 2nd against Celtic as a substitute, his first appearance since September 19th due to a thigh injury and muscle fatigue. The Frenchman actually missed training with Los Blancos on Wednesday, just hours before Didier Deschamps named his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 20th.

But, there is no cause for concern. says the France boss. Deschamps believes Benzema will be ready to go for Les Bleus’ first match against Australia. Via Fabrizio Romano:

“Deschamps on Karim Benzema: “He will be with us despite the injury he suffered — his injury is because he played a lot in a short period which affected him”.

“I believe that he will do everything he can to ready for the France-Australia match.”

This is not a serious injury. It’s basically from Benzema playing so many games in a short time period. Rest should do the trick. The striker has suited up for just three of Madrid’s last nine La Liga fixtures, though, which is slightly unsettling.

There is no question French fans will be worried. Benzema just won the Ballon d’Or and heads into Qatar with big expectations. Without the consistent minutes under his belt prior to the World Cup, it could be difficult for him to be the lethal finisher we’re usually used to seeing.

In 11 appearances across all competitions this term, Karim Benzema has bagged five goals and provided an assist. Los Blancos sit five points back of Barcelona in the league table but have a game in hand. France will be praying he’s firing on all cylinders once Qatar rolls around.