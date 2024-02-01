One of the league's leading big men will be the mobile game's cover athlete with the game gearing up for launch this coming All-Star Weekend.

Karl-Anthony Towns gains the prestigious distinction of becoming the first cover athlete gracing the NBA Infinite icon when the game arrives on mobile devices on Android and iOS during All-Star Weekend 2024.

Karl-Anthony Towns is NBA Infinite Mobile Game Cover Athlete

3-time All-Star Minnesota Timberwolves Big Man Karl-Anthony Towns makes his cover athlete debut as the icon for NBA Infinite, a new mobile game developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS and published by Level Infinite, arriving on mobile platforms on February 17, 2024, just in time for the All-Star Weekend.

A new competitor for NBA 2K Mobile has just arrived and it gives more than just a rehash of NBA on mobile that justifies its entire existence. Providing fresh new gameplay that provides different experiences from what you've been living through in NBA 2K Mobile. Take your experience off the court and play pick-up games in 1v1, 3v3, and triple-threat matches.

Players can also enjoy unlocking new players from the NBA league and developing their skills, unlocking their abilities, and improving their stats. With their new players joining their team, they can outperform their opponents in ranked and casual matches.

Meanwhile, the game also features some game modes that have long been forgotten by other NBA games. All-Star Weekend activities like the 3-Point Contest make an appearance in NBA Infinite, and all-stars apart from Karl-Anthony Towns will make their appearance in the game once it launches.

What do you think of this new game coming to mobile devices? Do you think this will be a strong competitor to NBA 2K Mobile? Will you be playing this game, and if yes, which team are you picking?

