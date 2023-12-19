While the Heat had a pair of powerful reinforcements rejoin their lineup, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves had an answer.

The Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Miami Heat at Kasey Center on Monday night. With the Heat much healthier, the Wolves had a difficult test ahead of them. The Heat came into Monday’s matchup with a 15-11 record having played a significant amount of games without Tyler Herro.

Monday night was Herro’s first game action since November 8 and he did not disappoint. The streaky shot maker led all Heat scorers with 25 points on 10-18 shooting. The Timberwolves got the last laugh however with a strong comeback performance ultimately pulling out the dub after a dramatic ending.

Minnesota's 112-108 win marks the third straight for Minnesota. Let’s dive into how the Timberwolves were able to get it done in Miami on Monday night.

First half woes, second half surges

Despite a stellar start to the season, Minnesota’s start to games leaves a bit to be desired. That trend unfortunately carried into Monday night’s battle as the Heat pounced all over the Timberwolves early.

Miami snagged an early 33-22 lead by the end of the first quarter. The eleven point differential was difficult to break down as the Heat once again outscored the T-Wolves in the second quarter. Timberwolves players found themselves down by 12 points at the end of the first half, leaving them with some real work to do.

Minnesota has gotten away with sluggish starts all year long due to their refined play in the second half of games. Prior to the game in Miami, Wolves coach Chris Finch attributed the group’s maturity level as a reason for the strong second half performances. The Wolves came out attentive in the third quarter by limiting the Heat to just 17 points. A much better mark compared to the 33 points Miami scored in both quarter one and quarter two.

The Wolves were able to pour in 23 points of their own headlined by Edwards’ 3rd quarter buzzer beater. Minnesota’s third quarter pushed lowered the lead down to just six points.

🚨 BUZZER BEATER BUCKET 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fCsccQyD64 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 19, 2023

The Timberwolves kept rolling to start the final frame, opening up the fourth quarter on an impressive 10-1 run. Their run was headlined by a Mike Conley transition three-pointer, giving the Wolves their first lead since very early on in the first quarter. From this point on, the two teams battled back and forth, but the Timberwolves clutch play from their three stars stole the show on the road.

While Minnesota was able to pull off an impressive comeback win, the theme of slow starts is a concern. Last season, the Wolves notably built leads and then would fall victim to second half meltdowns. This year, Minnesota’s role as second half juggernaut is a dangerous way to play. It’s pivotal for Minnesota to turn improve their first half performances going forward.

On the heels of a combined 77 point performance last time out, Edwards and Towns had a lot to live up to. While the duo wasn’t as dominant in this one, the two offered much needed stability at key points of the game. Karl-Anthony Towns made a few big plays when the Wolves really needed it, including his clutch late bucket over Jimmy Butler.

On the night, Towns scored 18 points on just 14 shot attempts. His efficiency has been his “superpower” all year long according to head coach Chris Finch. With Towns’ being able to score so effectively on minimal opportunities, his fit into the Wolves scheme is at an all-time high.

Anthony Edwards specifically was the star of the game on Monday night. In the midst of some off-court controversy, Edwards continued his starry play with 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals. An absurd stat line for the star guard is just another day in the office for Ant. Edwards’ play this season has been at an all-new level as the go-to force of the best team in the Western Conference.

Heat trio played well, but not great

With Tyler Herro back healthy, the Heat began to look like themselves offensively. The trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Herro can be a force to be reckoned with. In addition to Herro’s 25 points, Adebayo had a fantastic individual game in a potential Defensive Player of the Year showdown.

Bam showcased his impressive mid-range shotmaking and finished with 22 points of his own to go along with six assists and six rebounds. Notably, Rudy Gobert did outclass Adebayo on the glass by a significant margin. Registering 16 rebounds and two blocks, Gobert further strengthened his DPOY caseload .

Jimmy Butler finally stopped ducking the Timberwolves on Monday night by playing in his first game against Minnesota since November of 2021. A decision he might regret as Butler struggled to find his normal rhythm. Finishing the game with just 15, Butler was a non-factor down the stretch offensively.

On the night, Butler shot just 5-12 from the field. Karl-Anthony Towns got the better of him with a clutch bucket and a late offensive rebound over top of him. Butler had a chance to tie the game in the final 30 seconds, but missed on a fadeaway three.

Butler’s self-inflicted beef with the Timberwolves came to a harsh conclusion for the multi-time All-Star. Butler’s recent history includes having left the organization in dramatic fashion, sitting out of games against Minnesota and, for now, ends with a let-down performance against his former team.