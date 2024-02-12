This sounds like a fun read.

Coming straight off her Year of the Barbie, Kate McKinnon is venturing into new territory as an author.

She's on the verge of publishing her intriguing middle-grade novel, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science, Deadline reports. It will be out this fall.

About Kate McKinnon's The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science

The book's synopsis reads: “Gertrude, Euginia, and Dee-Dee Porch do not belong. They don't belong in the snooty town of Antiquarium, where all girls must go to etiquette school and all dogs must be bichon frises. They don't belong with their adoptive family: their uptight Aunt Desdemona, their materialistic Uncle Ansel, and their seven snide cousins, who are all named Lavinia. And they certainly don't belong at Mrs. Wintermacher's etiquette school — they're far more interested in machines and slugs than posture and little forks. After Mrs. Wintermachers expels them for insubordination, the girls expect to be sent away for good…until they receive a mysterious invitation to a new school. Suddenly, the girls find themselves under the tutelage of the infamous Millicent Quibb — a mad scientist with worms in her hair and oysters in her bathtub. At 231 Mysterium Way, the pizza is fatal, the bus is powered by gerbils, and the dean of students is a hermit crab. Dangerous? Yes! More fun than they've ever had? Absolutely! But when the sisters are asked to save their town from an evil cabal of nefarious mad scientists, they must learn to embrace what has always made them stand out and determine what side they're on — before it's too late!”

The comedian is repped by Artists First, CAA, Hansen, Jacobsen, and Teller. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, will publish it.

This new exciting book by Kate McKinnon will be out on shelves on October 1, 2024.