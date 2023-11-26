New royals tell-all book by Omid Scobie exposes Palace encouragement for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to copy Princess Diana's style.

Princess Diana's style proved to be timeless. In an upcoming tell-all book, journalist Omid Scobie reveals that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were urged by the palace to adopt the iconic fashion sense of the late Princess Diana.

According to an advance copy obtained by Page Six, Scobie notes that both royal women “regularly replicated” Diana's looks. Kate and Meghan even wore accessories “once owned by the late princess.”

When it comes to ownership, Scobie explains that both were married to her sons. Therefore, it makes sense for Kate and Meghan to be given pieces she owned.

However, the book also highlights the considerable effort involved in copying Princess Diana's style. The “Diana cosplay” has become a royal staple over the past thirteen years. But, as a longtime royal expert, Scobie reveals that decisions regarding their dresses with Diana in mind were always discussed with the princes.

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been seen wearing Diana's legacy items since joining the royal family. Markle, in particular, was spotted wearing Diana's Cartier watch during a hike. While Middleton showcased her twist on the iconic sapphire earrings.

Besides this Princess Diana style homage, Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival' will also reveal the contentious relationship between Kate and Meghan over the years. Despite the book not being out yet, there have been portrayals of how the two interacted.

Hopefully, it will shed light on their limited direct communication even before the events leading to “Megxit” in 2020.