An upcoming book claims Kate Middleton's reaction to Meghan Markle's name and a breakdown of their relationship.

A new book by controversial reporter Omid Scobie, titled “Endgame,” sheds light on the alleged strained relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Page Six reports that the book claimed Kate reportedly “jokingly shivers” at the mention of Meghan's name.

Besides the explosive revelation, Scobie claims there has been “almost zero direct communication” between the two since late 2019. Indicating a breakdown in their relationship even before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially left Britain in the dramatic “Megxit” split in 2020.

While Kate Middleton was initially close to Prince Harry, the book suggests that after a series of interviews with the Sussexes, she finds it challenging to trust them. The author alleges that Kate believes there is “no going back” in the deterioration of her relationship with Meghan and Harry.

Omid Scobie will also reveal the dynamics between the two royal women. He asserted that Kate Middleton, known for her elocution, reportedly had lessons to emulate the late Queen Elizabeth's polished and regal demeanor.

The book also touches on the infamous dispute over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Reportedly, the book quotes a source claiming that Kate Middleton “can be cold if she doesn’t like someone” and was “never a fan” of Meghan Markle.

“Endgame” is expected to provide a controversial perspective on the royal family's dynamics, but sources close to the Sussexes deny their involvement in the book. The release has sparked interest and speculation, leaving the public eager to learn more about what happens to relationships within the British royal family.