Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, reflected on her bond with the late Princess Diana. On her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, co-host Sarah Thomson asked the Duchess how she and Princess Diana connected, per People.

“Diana and I, we definitely talked incessantly about charity. We loved to give. So she was very similar to me. She never understood how brilliant she was really, and together we both didn't. And I used to hug her but she wouldn't understand,” the Duchess of York said.

Fergie went on to share how they knew each other: “And her mother and my mother were at school together, and they were best friends. And Diana was my fourth cousin. You know, it's just extraordinary that we were brought together.”

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were childhood friends who both married in to the royal family. Diana married then-Prince Charles in 1981, and introduced Ferguson to Prince Andrew, who later wed. Although, both marriages ended in divorce.

Ferguson continued, reminiscing on their friendship, “And we loved each other with all our hearts and she made me laugh more than any other single person I've ever met in my life.”

“Diana was just a tinkling laughter down the corridors and there was nobody like her in the world because she had that ability to give her entire heart because she didn't give her entire heart to herself. It's been written about many times,” Ferguson said. “And I have decided at 63, to perhaps start understanding what that means.”