Meghan Markle may earn millions from Instagram posts.

Financial expert Eric Schiffer believes that the Duchess of Sussex can earn $1 Million per Instagram post, comparing her to high-profile figures like the Kardashians, who can command over $1 million for a single post endorsing products.

“There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

Earlier this month, exclusive sources revealed that Meghan Markle had secured the Instagram handle @megan. However, a separate insider has now contradicted these claims, asserting that Markle has no intention of returning to the platform.

In a response to Schiffer, another source questions how can Meghan Markle earn from Instagram posts without having or planning to have an account in the first place.

Currently, the Instagram handle @meghan has garnered nearly 820,000 followers despite having no posts. It was initially associated with Markle's now-discontinued spotify podcast “Archetypes.”

But should Markle decide to create a profile in the future, Schiffer advises caution in her approach. The financial expert recommends that she selectively associate with high-quality brands and align with her political and social beliefs.

Now, there are rumors that the Duchess of Sussex could return to acting. This comes in light of her recent signing with talent agency WME. If she does decide to return, Schiffer suggests that using her social media presence could be the next logical step.

At present, it's uncertain whether she will step in front of the camera again. And it's also very much unexpected for her to do so, much more for someone like Meghan Markle to use and earn from Instagram posts.