According to royal expert Clive Irving, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are unlikely to cross paths anytime soon, as Markle reportedly feels uncomfortable around the Princess of Wales. With Prince Harry and Meghan living in California and pursuing a life away from royal duties, public reunions between the two couples seem unlikely, the NYPost reports.

Irving explained that Meghan Markle's discomfort with Kate Middleton is mutual, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also not comfortable with her. He suggested that it will primarily be Prince Harry's public appearances that matter, not Meghan's.

Furthermore, Irving highlighted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have transitioned from being celebrities associated with the royal family to becoming celebrities in their own right. They have built their own media empire and no longer need to rely on their royal connections for fame.

Since their move to California in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have established themselves as independent public figures. Additionally, Meghan is expected to attend fewer royal engagements in the future to avoid causing embarrassment or becoming a burden to King Charles and the monarchy.

The relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton has been strained in recent years, with reported tensions and conflicts between the two. Prince Harry even mentioned their tense relationship in his recent memoir, “Spare,” referencing a dispute over Meghan's bridesmaid dress fitting in 2018.

Given these factors, it appears that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are unlikely to interact publicly in the near future, as they continue to lead separate lives.