Actress Kate Winslet opened up recently about how she and Leonardo DiCaprio hit it off immediately for Titanic and the shape that he was in.

Entertainment Tonight reported that she revealed all about their on-set relationship in a featurette from the film that will be available on its 4K Ultra HD DVD.

Right off the bat, they got along quite well.

“Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm,” the actress said. “And it's amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again.”

She mentioned that Leo was a bit of a mess, but not like you think.

“He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs,” the star reflected. “And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic.”

Even before shooting, she knew it would be a good time.

“And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is gonna be fun. We're definitely gonna get along.' And we just really did. We just really did.”

Winslet had more kind things to say about the Wolf of Wall Street star.

“He was then very, very smart, very, very curious. So he was really fascinated with that period, the details to do with the boat, the lower classes, where those people had come from, how those people had paid for their tickets,” she said. “We connected on so many levels. That sense of focus on the craft and still really caring deeply about that to this day.”

Watch Kate Winslet talk more about Leonardo DiCaprio when Titanic is released in $K Ultra HD on December 5.