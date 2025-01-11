ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Katerina Siniakova plays Iga Swiatek in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Siniakova-Swiatek prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Siniakova-Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek is in the process of creating a legendary tennis career. Only 23 years old, the Polish superstar has five major singles championships already tucked away. She and Aryna Sabalenka are battling for the right to be considered the top female tennis player in the world, a compelling competition which has moved in different directions over the past few years. Swiatek is a very strong and accomplished hardcourt tennis player, having won numerous 1,000-point tournaments and establishing laudable consistency on the surface over the course of whole seasons. There isn't a whole lot Swiatek has failed to achieve. She is still young and has room to grow, but no one can say she is behind schedule or is failing to realize her potential.

With all of that having been said, however, Swiatek faces a clear-cut challenge as she arrives in Melbourne to compete for the Australian Open title. Swiatek has been eclipsed by Aryna Sabalenka on hardcourts. This is less about Swiatek falling short, much more about Sabalenka taking command of the hardcourt realm of women's tennis at the biggest tournaments. Sabalenka won the two hardcourt majors in 2024, capturing a second Australian Open and a first U.S. Open. That's a convincing double statement made by the top seed at this 2025 Australian Open. Sabalenka has to be considered the favorite. Swiatek has a U.S. Open trophy, but she has not yet won a championship Down Under. The Australian Open and Wimbledon are the two biggest prizes in tennis Swiatek has not yet claimed. Her career is exceptionally great already, but if she wants to make that career even more complete and fulfilled, she will need to figure out a path to the victory stand in Australia, regardless of whether Sabalenka is standing in her path in the final two weeks from now.

Swiatek starts her campaign with a potentially tricky first-rounder against Katerina Siniakova, a world-class doubles player with a level of variety and skill which could trouble top players. It's all about whether Swiatek is sharp to start this tournament or is a combination of rusty and nervous in the first set. It's up to Iga to determine how smooth her path will be in the first week of this tournament, so that in Week 2, she will be ready to make a run at the title.

Here are the Siniakova-Swiatek Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Siniakova-Swiatek Odds

Game Spread:

Siniakova +6.5 (-126)

Swiatek -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline:

Siniakova +890

Swiatek -1700

To Win First Set:

Siniakova +520

Swiatek -800

Total Games In Match:

Over 18.5 (-110)

Under 18.5 (-122)

Total Games Won:

Siniakova over 6.5 (-104)

Siniakova under 6.5 (-128)

Swiatek over 12.5 (+144)

Swiatek under 12.5 (-196)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: Approx. 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT (depending on length of previous match)

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Katerina Siniakova Will Win

Siniakova is a solid veteran player, someone who won't be mentally overwhelmed by the occasion. She might not win, but she will keep the match close unless Swiatek is on fire. Given that this has not been a great tournament for Swiatek, the expectation should be that she will do enough to win but not completely dominate, which points to Siniakova covering the spread.

Why Iga Swiatek Will Win

Swiatek has plenty of motivation. She wants to prove herself in Australia and win a big championship she hasn't yet claimed. At the start of the 2025 tennis season, she should be physically and mentally fresh. She will dominate.

Final Siniakova-Swiatek Prediction & Pick

It is more likely that Siniakova will keep it close than Swiatek running away with this match. Take Siniakova.

Final Siniakova-Swiatek Prediction & Pick: Siniakova +6.5