Amid recent allegations of sexual abuse against actor Russell Brand, Kristen Bell‘s past comments have resurfaced. In a 2010 interview, Bell, who co-starred with Brand in the 2008 film “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” candidly discussed her interactions with the actor on set, PageSix reports.

Bell, now 43, portrayed Sarah Marshall in the romantic comedy, with Brand playing her on-screen love interest. In the interview, she made it abundantly clear that she had set boundaries with Brand from the outset, saying, “I made it really clear from the beginning that I would sock him in the balls if he tried anything. So he was intimidated, truth be told.”

Despite their on-screen chemistry, Bell was resolute in ensuring that Brand did not overstep his bounds. She stated that Brand never attempted to “mess with” her or make any inappropriate advances, likely due to her unequivocal stance on the matter.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Record in the same year, Kristen Bell praised her experience working alongside Brand and expressed her admiration for him. She humorously noted, “I may be the only woman in the world who would shout that from the rooftops, but I did.”

However, recent developments have put Russell Brand under a harsh spotlight. He has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and in a video posted on September 15, he refuted these allegations, describing them as “extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.” Brand vehemently denied the accusations while addressing the claims made against him.

The resurgence of Kristen Bell's past comments serves as a reminder of the importance of setting boundaries and maintaining a safe and respectful working environment, even in the world of entertainment. It also underscores the complexities surrounding allegations of sexual abuse and the ongoing conversations about accountability in the industry.