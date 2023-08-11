Singer-songwriter and actress Katharine McPhee, known for her fifth season run as a popular contestant on American Idol and later as one of the stars of NBC’s Smash, just announced she has to cancel her performances in the final two shows of the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023 due to an unforeseen family “tragedy”. The prolific, Grammy-winning music producer David Foster, 73, is her husband and Katharine McPhee had been performing as a special guest alongside him on the tour.

McPhee, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to explain the decision and apologize to her fans. In a note addressed to her Jakarta fans, McPhee explained “It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” she added, although she didn’t elaborate on exactly what that tragedy was.

McPhee wrapped up the statement by saying, “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return someday and perform for you all.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many shared their sympathy and support for the couple in response to McPhee’s post. Nicole Scherzinger, a judge from The Masked Singer, wrote “Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️.” Actress Linda Thompson, who is one of David Foster’s four ex-wives, said, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜.” The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots added, “Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys.”

David Foster is one of the most accomplished and illustrious music producers of his era. He’s been married to Katharine McPhee, 39, since 2019. The two share a son, Rennie, born in February 2021. Foster will remain on the tour to perform in the final two shows in Asia, which are set to take place in Jakarta’s Sentul International Convention Centre on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12.