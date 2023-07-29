United States and former Stanford swimmer Katie Ledecky has passed famous olympic swimmer Michael Phelps for one of the most impressive international records. This record further cements Ledecky as one of the greatest female swimmers of all time.

The 26-year-old Ledecky surpassed Phelps' longtime record as, “She passed Michael Phelps with the most career individual swimming world titles of all time,” per ESPN.

HISTORY FOR KATIE LEDECKY 🤩 She passed Michael Phelps with the most career individual swimming world titles of all time 🥇 pic.twitter.com/DGEXaI6GNC — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2023

Ledecky now has 16 individual gold medals from the World Aquatics Championships, which surpasses Phelps who had 15 such titles. This record only includes individual races, and not relay medals. Ledecky's feat is extraordinary considering that Phelps is one of the greatest swimmers and olympians of all time. He is the record holder for the most olympic medals with 28, most olympic gold medals with 23 and most olympic gold medals in individual events with 13.

Katie Ledecky herself is also one of the great swimmers. She made her breakout on the international scene at just 15 years old when she won gold in the 800 meter freestyle at the 2012 London Olympic Games. She now holds seven olympic gold medals, and is the first US female swimmer to win an individual olympic gold at three consecutive olympics.

Given that Ledecky is still only 26, she still has plenty of time to add more gold medals to solidify this record. She also will most likely be at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where she can add to her olympic totals as well. The world aquatic championships are held every two years, so Ledecky can next add to her individual gold medal total at worlds in 2025.