Katt Williams knows how to make a viral comment, as he did at the beginning of 2024, and he has decided to end the year the same way.

The comedian said that he is the reason why Curry became the greatest shooter in the NBA.

During the 2024 Vulture Festival last month, a clip resurfaced about how Williams claims he’s the one who advised Curry to shoot deep 3-pointers.

“Anybody that knows me, knows that I don’t claim s**t that I do. That’s not part of doing it. It’s doing what it is and letting that be it. But I am responsible for the greatest shooter in the NBA without question!” Katt said during the podcast interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Williams said that at the time, he gave the Golden State Warriors player $5k to play in a celebrity game to benefit a Los Angeles charity but no one really knew who he was.

“The next year, the next game he scores 50 points.’I say aye dude, you out here making $5K for a celebrity basketball game, but you one of the greatest shooters that ever existed. Do you understand that if you take your game to the NBA, they either have to change something or you’ll be the greatest shooter ever,” he continued.

“Now I’m not saying he took that advice and went on to do that but he took my advice and went on do that,” Williams joked.

Curry has not commented on Williams' comments about his NBA career.

Social media weighs in on Katt Williams' comments on Stephen Curry

Since Willaims dubbed 2024 as the year of “truth,” many social media users are in his corner for this story to be true.

“We will never NOT believe this man!!!,” one Instagram user wrote. ” Go ahead and set up with Shannon and give us the prophesy for 2025!!!”

“He made himself so believable that i wouldn’t b able to tell a lie from his mouth if it was one !! lol,” another social media user commented.

Despite all of the comments that were in Williams' favor, one social media user claimed that Curry has had this tactic from the beginnging, “Steph been shooting from distance since college dude stop it [laughing emoji].”

In 2021, Curry broke Ray Allen's 2,973 score to become the all-time leader in total 3-pointers made during the regular season. Curry currently has 3,853 3-pointers.