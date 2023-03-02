Genshin Impact Version 3.6 will welcome Kaveh, another addition to the Dendro roster! Read on for his Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Kaveh Details

“Mainstream Sumeru academia tends to hide a certain fact from time to time, which is that for some people, talent can occasionally be more of a burden instead. Nevertheless, this view can also be but an excuse. In truth, it is your character that determines your destiny first and foremost. The aforementioned ideas are the sort that Kaveh will persistently rebut.”

— Alhaitham

“Empyrean Reflection” Kaveh is a 4-star Dendro Claymore character, the second after Yaoyao. He is set to be playable in Genshin Impact Version 3.6. Apart from being Alhaitham’s roommate, Kaveh is also a Renowned Sumeru Architect.

Kaveh’s constellation is named “Paradisaea,” literally meaning “bird of paradise” in Latin. His birthday is currently unknown.

His Ascension Stat is Bonus EM, gaining 96 Bonus Elemental Mastery at max ascension.

Note that most of the information below came from an unofficial source and is subject to changes. It may not exactly represent Kaveh when he becomes playable in Version 3.6.

Kaveh Ascension Materials

To fully level Kaveh up to level 90, he requires the following materials. Most of these can be pre-farmed except the Mourning Flower, which can be found in the Kshuradhara Woods that will be accessible beginning Version 3.6.

168 Mourning Flower

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostasis): 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Fungi drops: 18 Fungal Spores 30 Luminescent Pollen 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Dendro Hypostasis drops: 46 Quelled Creeper

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Kaveh Talent Materials

Each of Kaveh three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10. You can pre-farm all of these, save for the currently inaccessible Weekly Boss which will also release in Version 3.6.

Fungi drops: 6 Fungal Spores 22 Luminescent Pollen 31 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Ingenuity 21 Guide to Ingenuity 38 Philosophies of Ingenuity

??? Weekly Boss Drops: 6 ???

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Kaveh Skills

Normal Attack: Torque Settings

Normal Attack

Uses Mehrak to perform up to 4 consecutive attacks.

Charged Attack

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes.

At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Artistic Ingenuity

Uses Mehrak’s mapping ability for offensive purposes, initiating a radial scan that deals AoE Dendro DMG. It will also scan all Dendro Cores in its AoE and cause them to immediately rupture.

“Mehrak was created through the modification of ancient technology, and may have some other functions apart from mapping work…”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 204% 219.3% 234.6% 255% 270.3% 285.6% 306% 326.4% 346.8% 367.2% 387.6% 408% 433.5% 459% 484.5% CD 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s

Elemental Burst: Painted Dome

Completely unleashes Mehrak’s energy and creates a cubic scanned space, dealing AoE Dendro DMG to all opponents within it and granting Kaveh the following enhanced combat abilities for a specific duration:

Increases Kaveh’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack AoE, and converts his attack DMG to Dendro DMG that cannot be overridden.

All Dendro Cores created by all party members through Bloom reactions deal additional rupture DMG.

Increases Kaveh’s resistance to interruption.

These effects will be canceled once Kaveh leaves the field.

“Every building style includes the architect’s unique worldview, and from this angle, one can say that the buildings themselves are coalescences of human memories.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 160% 172% 184% 200% 212% 224% 240% 256% 272% 288% 304% 320% 340% 360% 380% Duration 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s Dendro Core Rupture DMG Bonus 27.49% 29.55% 31.61% 34.36% 36.42% 38.48% 41.23% 43.98% 46.73% 49.48% 52.23% 54.98% 58.41% 61.85% 65.28% CD 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s Energy Cost 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80

Kaveh Passive Talents

The Art of Budgeting

When Kaveh crafts Landscape, Building, and Courtyard-type Furnishings, he has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used.

Creator’s Undertaking

When DMG dealt by a Dendro Core (including DMG from Burgeon and Hyperbloom) hits Kaveh, Kaveh will regain HP equal to 300% of his Elemental Mastery. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s.

A Craftsman’s Curious Conceptions

During Painted Dome, after Kaveh’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks hit opponents, his Elemental Mastery will increase by 25. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 4 stacks.

This effect will be canceled when Painted Dome’s effects end.

Kaveh Constellations

Sublime Salutations

Within 3.5s after using Artistic Ingenuity, Kaveh’s Dendro RES will be increased by 50% and he will receive 50% more healing.

The Grand Road

Kaveh’s Normal Attack SPD increases by 15% during Painted Dome.

Profferrings of the Golden Tower

Increases the Level of Painted Dome by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Feast of a Hundred Pillars

Dendro Cores created from Bloom reactions Kaveh triggers will have their rupture DMG increased by 60%.

Sacred Storage

Increases the Level of Artistic Ingenuity by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Idyllic Ideal

When Kaveh’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks hit opponents during Painted Dome, it will unleash the Light of the Firmament upon the opponent’s position, dealing 61.8% of Kaveh’s ATK as AoE Dendro DMG and causing all Dendro Cores within that AoE to rupture. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.

Other Kaveh Details

Kaveh’s specialty dish is called “the Endeavor,” obtained by cooking Enameled Shortbread with Kaveh.

Description: Kaveh’s specialty. With the golden crust of the scone arranged to resemble the Palace of Alcazarzaray, the meal rises like a tower from a pallid pond of yogurt sauce. Though the creator of the dish has placed a monumental amount of effort into its creation, he seems to have missed the fact that all scones need to be broken during the process of consumption.

His outfit is called “Gold Pinions in Flames Bathed.”

Description: Kaveh’s outfit. A notable tailor from Treasures Street created these clothes in imitation of the lovely sight of birds extending their wings in flight, and would only sell this to those who knew how to appreciate its beauty.

HoyoLAB Official Introduction

A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.

As a designer and an outstanding alumnus, Kaveh has quite the reputation among Akademiya students and is idolized as a role model by the students of Kshahrewar. Unfortunately, his career is not as plain-sailing as people imagine. The same can be said for many other facets of his life.

Titles, rumors, fame, and reputation… These are all mere by-products of his work. Equipped with astounding professional design skills, Kaveh puts his heart and soul into his work and is imbued with ideals and pursuits for aesthetics and architectonics. Designers are not in charge of the construction’s final execution, yet they hold responsibility for all its aspects. Thus, be it design details, safety and security, or practicality, no effort may be spared in ensuring the quality of each aspect. On top of that, being one of the best in his field, Kaveh pays additional attention to the aesthetic and human elements that he is concerned about throughout the process. For him, designs that are completely divorced from reality should be classified as fantasy, whereas a building that is actually put into construction must have practical value.

That said, it is rather inconceivable that such an extraordinary architect could have been rendered bankrupt by a single project. Fortunately, very few know about this matter, and most of them keep it a secret. As for Kaveh himself, he is deathly afraid that the secret of his bankruptcy might ever leak out. It is thus fair to say that he is not really living his ideal life.