Kaveh is a 4-star Dendro character coming to Genshin Impact during the second half of Version 3.6. An architect and Al Haitham’s roommate, this new Claymore character joins the game’s expanding Dendro roster. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about Kaveh, her abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as her ideal team compositions.

Genshin Impact Guide – Kaveh Weapon and Artifact Build

Kaveh Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Kaveh’s abilities, however, for the purposes of this guide let’s go through them quickly.

Kaveh is a 4-star Dendro Claymore Character. His normal attack has up to four consecutive attacks, and his charged and plunge attack are usual for Claymore characters. His Elemental Skill, Artistic Ingenuity, deals AoE Dendro damage around him, while also causing all Dendro Cores in its AoE to explode immediately. Finally, his Elemental Burst, Painted Dome, acts similarly to his Elemental Skill. Kaveh creates a cube area that deals AoE Dendro damage to enemies, while also detonating Dendro Cores inside it. Additionally, Kaveh’s attacks convert to Dendro damage. Not only that, but Dendro Cores created through Bloom will deal additional damage upon exploding. Kaveh’s first passive skill heals him whenever a Dendro Core damages him, while his second skill increases his Elemental Mastery whenever he hits enemies after using his Burst.

From the skills above, it’s plain to see that Kaveh fits perfectly into Bloom teams. He can either be a Main or a Sub DPS, depending on the team composition. We will be talking about that later but for now, let’s take a look at which weapons would work well with him.

Kaveh Weapon Guide

Mailed Flower: Within 8s after the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24% and 48/60/72/84/96 respectively.

Mailed Flower may be one of the best, if not the best weapon, for Kaveh. The weapon’s ATK and EM increase has a 100% uptime with Kaveh’s skill, as it only has a 6-second cooldown compared to the weapon’s 8-second duration. As you will be using Kaveh’s skill quite a bit, having the extra ATK and EM will surely help. Not only that, but the weapon’s EM substat (110 at L90) helps further in increasing the damage of any Dendro Core Kaveh may make.

Forest Regalia: After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60/75/90/105/120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack.

A close second place to Mailed FLower, Forest Regalia works well if you want to use Kaveh’s Elemental Burst a lot. This is thanks to the weapon’s Energy Recharge Substat (30.6% at L90). This, alongside the Leaf of Consciosness’s EM increase, will help in increasing his Dendro Core Damage. The player may have to maximize this by only picking up a leaf right before using the Burst.

Makhaira Aquamarine: The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24%/30%/46%/42%/48% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

This weapon is also a good alternative, however, it strengthens Kaveh in a different way. Instead of increasing his EM to increase his Dendro Core Damage, this weapon instead increases his ATK based on his EM. This will improve his general attack damage and attack damage after using his Elemental Burst. Players will have to build a lot of EM using artifacts if they decide to use this weapon.

Rainslasher: Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 20%/24%/28%/32%/36%.

Although this may seem like a weird choice, Rainslasher works as a stopgap. The 165 EM you get from this weapon at L90 helps in increasing your Dendro Core damage. Since you will be using Bloom with Kaveh, enemies will likely be affected by Hydro as well. Thanks to this, the player can take advantage of the increased DMG. Like the Makhaira Aquamarine, this weapon focuses more on increasing his general damage than improving his Dendro Core damage.

Kaveh Artifact Guide

4-Piece Flower of Paradise Lost

Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

This artifact set is a perfect fit for Kaveh, as it focuses a lot on increasing his Bloom damage. As you will likely be running Kaveh in a Bloom team, this artifact set will help in increasing the damage they deal. Kaveh will have no problem stacking the additional 25% bonus damage after using his Elemental Burst. Thank to this, the player can expect to deal a whole lot of Dendro damage from the Dendro Cores.

4-Piece Gilded Dreams

Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

This artifact set may be the second best for Kaveh, as it increases both his EM and ATK. Running a 2 Dendro 2 Hydro team will give Kaveh a total of 180EM and 14% bonus ATK, which empowers Dendro cores and Normal and Empowered attacks respectively. This lets him deal damage outside of his Dendro cores, which would increase his overall DPS.

4-Piece Deepwood Memories

Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

This artifact set helps increase the damage Kaveh will deal with his Dendro Cores by lowering the enemy’s Dendro RES, while also increasing his Dendro DMG. It’s a more straightforward way of increasing his damage and is easy to trigger as well. However, it may be better to equip this on a Dendro partner member instead, as you want the Dendro RES deduction more than the Dendro DMG bonus.

Prioritize getting Elemental Mastery as a main stat for the Sands, Goblet, and Crown. If you want his normal and empowered attacks to deal additional damage, you can swap the Goblet and Crown with a Dendro DMG bonus and a Crit Rate/ Crit Damage one respectively.

Kaveh Team Guide

Bloom Team: Kaveh, Nahida, Kokomi, Nahida

This team is probably one of the best teams players can have for Kaveh for various reasons. First off, the bonus Bloom damage from Nilou’s Elemental Burst will work well with Kaveh’s Dendro Core detonations, especially if he has the Flower of Paradise Lost artifact set equipped. Not only that but Kaveh’s first passive heals him whenever he gets hit with a Dendro Core explosion. This has been the biggest problem for Nilou teams, as the increased Bloom damage meant that your characters would die faster as well.

Kokomi will assist in keeping Kaveh alive should the damage he takes from Dendro Cores be more than his passive could heal. Nahida, on the other hand, should help in the application of Dendro to Kaveh’s enemies. Of course, this is a very 5-star-heavy team, and players may not have most, if not all, of these characters. As such, the player can also run a team consisting of Kaveh, Collei or Dendro Traveller, Barbara, and Xingqiu. Collei and Dendro Traveller will be in charge of applying Dendro with their Skill and Burst, Xingqiu’s Burst can help in applying Hydro and increasing Kaveh’s DPS, and Barbara will help keep his HP up.

That’s all for our guide on Kaveh’s best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Kaveh will be available in the second half of Genshin Impact Version 3.6, which should arrive on May 2, 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.