Baizhu will finally become playable in Genshin Impact Version 3.6! Read on for his Skills, Talents, Materials, and more.

Baizhu Details

“Dr. Baizhu… Something is bothering him, but he won’t tell me anything… He hates death, but he’s always researching it… I don’t understand… But that’s not a problem. I know… that Dr. Baizhu is a good person.”

— A page ripped out of Qiqi’s notebook by an unknown person

“Beyond Mortality” Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst character set to be playable in Genshin Impact Version 3.6. He is the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue, as many players may already know.

His English voice actor is Sean Durrie, who has also lent his voice to Control’s Dylan Fad and Quantum Break’s Nick Masters. Yusa Kouji is his Japanese voice actor, who also voiced Sakata Kintoki and Karna in the Fate/ series, as well as Nier Replicant’s Nier, among many other characters.

Baizhu’s constellation is called Lagenaria, which literally means “calabash” in Latin. His birthday is currently unknown.

His Ascension Stat is Bonus HP%, gaining 28.8% Bonus HP% at max ascension.

Note that most of the information below came from an unofficial source and is subject to changes. It may not exactly represent Baizhu when he becomes playable in Version 3.6.

Baizhu Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Baizhu to 90. Most of these can be farmed as of Version 3.5, with the exception of the Evergloom Ring which will be dropped by the field boss Iniquitous Lustrator, to be released along with Baizhu in Version 3.6.

168 Violetgrass

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostases): 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Fungi drops: 18 Fungal Spores 30 Luminescent Pollen 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Iniquitous Lustrator drops: 46 Evergloom Ring

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Baizhu Talent Materials

Each of Baizhu’s three battle talents require the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10. Only the Weekly Boss drops are not pre-farmable as he requires a yet unreleased (and currently unnamed) weekly boss. This boss will also release in Version 3.6.

Fungi drops: 6 Fungal Spores 22 Luminescent Pollen 31 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Gold 21 Guide to Gold 38 Philosophies of Gold

??? Weekly Boss Drops: 6 ???

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Baizhu Skills

Normal Attack: Gilded Acupuncture

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 attacks that deal Dendro DMG to opponents in front of him.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Dendro DMG to opponents in front of him after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack

Calling upon the might of Dendro, Baizhu plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Dendro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill: Universal Diagnosis

Controls a Gossamer Sprite that cruises and attacks nearby opponents, dealing Dendro DMG.

After it performs 3 attacks or if there are no opponents nearby, the Sprite will return, healing all nearby party members based on Baizhu’s Max HP.

“Those in the medical field who can read true signs of illness from false ones may even cure people before any symptoms can show.”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 79.2% 85.14% 91.08% 99% 104.94% 110.88% 118.8% 126.72% 134.64% 142.56% 150.48% 158.4% 168.3% 178.2% 188.1% Healing 9.6% Max HP + 924.45 10.32% Max HP + 1016.91 11.04% Max HP + 1117.07 12% Max HP + 1224.94 12.72% Max HP + 1340.51 13.44% Max HP + 1463.79 14.4% Max HP + 1594.77 15.36% Max HP + 1733.46 16.32% Max HP + 1879.85 17.28% Max HP + 2033.95 18.24% Max HP + 2195.75 19.2% Max HP + 2365.25 20.4% Max HP + 2542.46 21.6% Max HP + 2727.38 22.8% Max HP + 2920 CD 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s

Elemental Burst: Healing Holism

Enters the Pulsing Edict state, creating a Seamless Shield.

While in this state, Baizhu will generate a new Seamless Shield every 2s.

The Seamless Shield will unleash a Spiritvein to heal the active character(s) based on Baizhu’s Max HP and attack opponents, dealing Dendro DMG under the following circumstances:

When a character is under the protection of a Seamless Shield and a new Seamless Shield is generated.

When the Seamless Shield’s effects expire, or when it is shattered.

If one can perceive the heavens and the earth, defend your inner sphere against outside influence, and keep your mind clear, surely nothing can hinder you.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Seamless Shield DMG Absorption 0.8% Max HP + 77.04 0.86% Max HP + 84.74 0.92% Max HP + 93.09 1% Max HP + 102.08 1.06% Max HP + 111.71 1.12% Max HP + 121.98 1.2% Max HP + 132.9 1.28% Max HP + 144.45 1.36% Max HP + 156.65 1.44% Max HP + 169.5 1.52% Max HP + 182.98 1.6% Max HP + 197.1 1.7% Max HP + 211.87 1.8% Max HP + 227.28 1.9% Max HP + 243.33 Seamless Shield Duration 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s Seamless Shield Creation Interval 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s Spiritvein Healing 5.2% Max HP + 500.74 5.59% Max HP + 550.83 5.98% Max HP + 605.08 6.5% Max HP + 663.51 6.89% Max HP + 726.11 7.28% Max HP + 792.89 7.8% Max HP + 863.83 8.32% Max HP + 938.96 8.84% Max HP + 1018.25 9.36% Max HP + 1101.72 9.88% Max HP + 1189.36 10.4% Max HP + 1281.18 11.05% Max HP + 1377.17 11.7% Max HP + 1477.33 12.35% Max HP + 1581.67 Spiritvein DMG 80.96% 87.03% 93.1% 101.2% 107.27% 113.34% 121.44% 129.54% 137.63% 145.73% 153.82% 161.92% 172.04% 182.16% 192.28% Pulsing Edict Duration 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s 14s CD 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s

Passive Talents

Herbal Nourishment

When Baizhu is in the party, interacting with certain collectible items will heal your current active character for 2.5% of Baizhu’s Max HP.

Five Fortunes Forever

Baizhu gains different effects according to the current HP of your current active character: When their HP is less than 50%, Baizhu gains 20% Healing Bonus. When their HP is equal to or more than 50%, Baizhu gains 25% Dendro DMG Bonus.



All Things Are of the Earth

Characters who are healed by Healing Holism will gain the Year of Verdant Favor effect: Each 1,000 Max HP that Baizhu possesses below 50,000 will increase the Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG dealt by these characters by 2%, while the Aggravate and Spread reaction DMG dealt by these characters will be increased by 0.8%. This effect lasts 6s.

Baizhu Constellations

Even the Slightest Groan

Universal Diagnosis gains 1 additional charge.

Skilled of Hand

When Baizhu’s active party member hits an opponent with their attacks, Baizhu will use Gossamer Sprite: Splice.

Gossamer Sprite: Splice can initiate 1 attack that deals 300% Dendro DMG and 20% of Universal Diagnosis‘ healing.

DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

This effect can be triggered once every 5s.

All Aspects Stabilized

Increases the Level of Healing Holism by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Ancient Perception

For 15s after Healing Holism is used, Baizhu will increase all nearby party members’ Elemental Mastery by 80.

Hidden Shifting Signs

Increases the Level of Universal Diagnosis by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Aura Flow

Increases the DMG dealt by Healing Holism‘s Spiritveins by 10% of Baizhu’s Max HP.

Additionally, when Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice hit opponents, there is a 100% chance of generating one of Healing Holism‘s Seamless Shields. This effect can only be triggered once by a Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice.

Ohter Baizhu Details

Baizhu’s special dish is called “Heatquelling Soup,” made by cooking Jaden Fruit Soup with Baizhu.

Description: Baizhu’s specialty. “This isn’t actually medicine, merely something that can alleviate dryness.” As Baizhu’s concerned voice echoes in your ears, a bowl of lustrous fruit soup greets your gaze. “This dish didn’t use to have sugar, but this one here was worried that you aren’t used to the bitter, so he added some sweetness to it,” added Changsheng.

Baizhu’s outfit is called “The Applications of Medicine.”

Description: Baizhu’s outfit. The cloak on his shoulder is dyed using Changsheng’s favorite plants. Its fragrance lingers and soothes the senses.

More of Baizhu’s story came alongside his official reveal.

All values taken from Honey Hunter World.