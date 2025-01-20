The Los Angeles Clippers, fresh off their dominant win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, have a quick turnaround with a back-to-back against the visiting Chicago Bulls. But the team might be a little bit short-handed.

Both Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden appeared on the team’s injury report for their Bulls clash, as per ClutchPoints Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly.

Kawhi Leonard was ruled out of the Clippers’ injury report while James Harden was listed as being probable against the Bulls on Monday.

With Leonard having recently returned from a knee injury, he is on a minutes restriction and has not played in any back-to-backs so far. Harden was initially listed on the Clippers’ injury report against the Lakers as questionable (illness), but he was able to play.

In addition to Leonard, Ivica Zubac was also ruled out against the Bulls. Zubac, who put up a dominant performance against his original team, apparently took a hit to the eye. Norman Powell and Kris Dunn are both listed as questionable, and Nicolas Batum is listed as probable. Powell and Dunn were also initially listed as questionable for the Lakers game.

Clippers' solid start to 2024-25 season

Despite losing an All-Star caliber player in Paul George during free agency in the offseason, the Clippers have maintained their status as one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

With Leonard having been sidelined to start the season and George with the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s been Norman Powell who has turned in an All-Star campaign of his own.

Powell has appeared in 34 games for the Clippers at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 23.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 44.6 percent shooting from the three-point line, and 83.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Clippers have also been among the NBA’s elite defensive teams this season, buoyed by the arrival of assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy as well as Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn.

And they’ve been led early on by the steadying influence and on-court presence of Harden. Harden has appeared in 39 games at a little over 33 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.4 steals with splits of 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.9 percent shooting from the three-point line, and 88.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Harden’s shooting percentages may not be very high, it’s the fact that he continues to draw so much defensive attention that opens things up for everyone else on the court.