INGLEWOOD, CA — Kawhi Leonard played his third game of the season on Monday night against the Miami Heat. While Leonard has yet to display his usual dominance on both ends of the floor, there's no rush to get him there either.

The Clippers have the final four months of the NBA's regular season to find the cohesion needed in April, get Leonard in a good rhythm, and secure a playoff spot in a highly competitive Western Conference.

Clippers' plan for Kawhi Leonard and his minutes restriction

Through three games, Kawhi Leonard is averaging just 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 32.3 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from three.

In his three games back, Kawhi Leonard has played 19 minutes and 25 seconds against the Atlanta Hawks, 20 minutes and 41 seconds against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and 20 minutes and 44 seconds against the Miami Heat.

“He's cleared to play,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said on the day Leonard officially made his return. “We're treating this as a preseason for him until he gets his legs up under him.”

While head coach Tyronn Lue has not acknowledged what exactly Leonard's minutes restriction is, he has stated on a number of occasions that Leonard will be treated like a star in preseason, with the majority of his minutes coming in the first half.

Leonard was pulled from the Hawks game after playing 3:36 in the third quarter, reaching 20 minutes in the process, and did not return to the game. He was pulled from the Wolves game after playing just 4:45 in the third quarter, eclipsing 20 minutes in the process, and did not return. Finally, Leonard played exactly 6:00 in the third quarter against the Heat before being pulled, which also had him a little over 20 total minutes for the night.

“He’s looked better in practice than [in the game]. I think in the game, he's just trying to feel his way through,” Lue added. “I think when you come from off such a long layoff. I’ve been a product of that, having surgery, coming off a long layoff, you just want to make sure you can play and that you’re comfortable, that you don’t feel it. I think that’s what he’s been doing the last couple games. He’s got to just get to a point where he trusts it, where he can go all out without having to think about it, and it’s going to take a little time.”

Despite the struggles shooting and the limited minutes to find a rhythm, Kawhi Leonard says it's not a source of frustration for him and that he's willing to be as patient as possible if it means he gets to April healthy and able to play.

“I'm just playing, really,” Kawhi Leonard said. “And trying to do my job to help the team win, that's all I do. I feel good. As long as I'm feeling good on the court, I'm able to move quickly, get to my spots, that's all I'm looking for.”

Leonard also states there's no itch for him to get back to where he used to be or any rush for him to increase his minutes workload and his on-court production.

“No, I'm taking my time,” Leonard added. “I've done that in the past and it led to me on the bench, I'm good where I'm at.”

In every single season since 2021, Leonard has been unable to complete his time due to injury. Whether it was a torn ACL or the stubborn knee inflammation, Kawhi has been forced to watch the end of each of the last four seasons from the sidelines.

Which is why the team is determined to do whatever possible to ensure he gets to April healthy.

Thanks to James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell, the Clippers have played well enough to hold a 21-17 record and to hold down the fort and then some.

“It's great,” Leonard said of Harden, Powell, and Zubac's offensive rhythm together. “They've been playing well all season. Hopefully we can get some win under our belts and move up in the standings, secure a playoff spot. That's what we're working for.”

Head coach Tyronn Lue mentioned that there is a target number of games that Kawhi Leonard needs to hit at the 20 minutes mark before his minutes restrictions are lifted or adjusted. What they are exactly, Lue did not divulge.

James Harden, who recorded 26 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists in Monday's win over the Heat, said he's loved what he's seen out of Leonard, and knows there's much more he can show as he gets back into shape.

“[He looks] great,” Harden said after Monday's win over the Heat. “Obviously, he's just working his way into conditioning-wise, playing-wise, floater game, all of the above. He hasn't had a training camp, pre-season, none of that. So I think for us, it's just try to make his job a lot easier. For us, it's just continue to do what we've been doing and then slowly incorporating him into what we're doing, but he's looked great.”

For now, Leonard's status for both halves of the upcoming back-to-back set is up in the air. Lue would not commit to Leonard partaking in both halves of their upcoming back-to-back, and Leonard is expected to miss one half of the back-to-back set.