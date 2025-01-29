Kayla Nicole is now rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to the Chiefs not winning the AFC Championship, the sports reporter was not a fan of her ex, Travis Kelce, and his team having the opportunity to have a three-peat.

Kayla Nicole praised the Chiefs organization during her interview with the I Am Athlete podcast last week.

“I think there is nothing like that environment. That’s the loudest stadium in the league,” Kayla Nicole began.“The energy is crazy. I think Patrick too is just a seasoned vet at this point — there is no panic, there is no sudden decisions. This is a well-thought-out offense. He studies the game like nobody else, oh my god yeah that’s all he does. He’s a student of the game.”

She even paid a compliment to Kelce who she dated from 2017-2022.

“Then you got [Chiefs coach] Andy Reid, and I think his playbook is crazy. That’s a known fact about him. Their offense is OD, they have guys they can throw the ball to that’s not gonna drop it in the end zone,” she said before complimenting Kelce. “Travis Kelce — that’s a tight end that’s not gonna do it. They got the threats. So as much as I would love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it’s not gonna happen.”

However, she still decided to cheer for the Buffalo Bills citing the boredom of the Chiefs always winning.

“As much as I’d love to see Josh pull it off, I don’t know if that’s gonna happen… [It’s] something new,” Kayla Nicole responded. “I’m bored.”

The Chiefs defeated the Bills on Sunday during the AFC Championship game with the final score 32-29.

“It will be a storybook ending either way on Feb 9th,” Kayla Nicole wrote on X referring to Super Bowl 2025. “And as a fan of the game, that’s really all you can ask for.”

She also had a one-word response on Instagram writing, “Tough” over a 2025 graphic of Super Bowl 59.

What Kayla Nicole Has Said About Online Backlash

Kayla Nicole has been open about the harsh comments she has read about herself online due to fans of Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The pop star and athlete have been dating since the summer of 2023.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole said in her interview with Angel Reese on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast last year. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”