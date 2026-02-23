After the careers of legends Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, WWE Superstar Gunther is looking for his next legend to retire — could Brock Lesnar be next?

Speaking to The Morning Shift (via Fightful Select), The “Ring General” was asked who he'd like to retire next, and one of the hosts named Lesnar.

“That's a good one, right? We'll see,” Gunther said of retiring Lesnar. “I think there are a bunch of examples of people who overstay their welcome, who just hang on a little bit too much, who chase one moment too much. It seems like there is a big amount of people to choose from.”

Lesnar will appear on the Feb. 23, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW. If WWE plans on having him face Gunther, perhaps they will begin the program then.

Will WWE's Gunther retire Brock Lesnar?

Currently, Gunther's gimmick is that he retires legends. In 2025, he retired Goldberg and Cena, two WWE legends. At the 2026 Royal Rumble, Styles put his career on the line against Gunther. Because he lost, Styles had to end his 10-year career with WWE after losing at the Royal Rumble.

Now, he is setting his sights on his next target. WWE still has a few legends on its roster, such as Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio. Perhaps Gunther will retire all of them.

Lesnar recently took part in the 2026 Royal Rumble. He entered the match in the 22nd spot, eliminating three Superstars before being eliminated by LA Knight and Cody Rhodes.

However, unlike the Royal Rumble three years earlier, he did not have a staredown with Gunther. WWE teased a matchup between them dating back to the 2023 Royal Rumble. Perhaps they are ready to begin teasing a feud between them now that Lesnar is back. He made his return after a two-year hiatus at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE.