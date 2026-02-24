Cam Newton has made some viral comments regarding dating, and one reality star has had enough.

Monique Samuels, who is best known for previously starring on Real Housewives of Potomac, did not hold back how she feels about Newton and his controversial comments. She specifically called out his latest comment on women and losing their value when having children.

“I just think that the reality to that answer is women’s value get lower the more children that they have,” Newton said on the It's Giving podcast last week about dating women with several children.

Samuels responded to Newton's comments in an interview on The Marissa Mitchell Show.

“I think that he is projecting and he's talking about the women who've had his children,” Samuels, who is the mother of three kids, said. “I would have definitely felt some kind of way if I had one of his kids.”

“I think that's a self-value issue,” she continued. “He might wanna get his brain checked. He did play football, so I'm just saying.”

Samuels was taken aback by Newton's comments giving on his own upbringing.

“He was raised by his mother and his grandmother. He had women that were strong in his life,” she said. “So, to even make statements like that is just so rude and so off.”

Article Continues Below

She concluded her message about Newton uplifting women and what you can learn from them.

“Women gain value when you have children,” she said. “There's nothing wrong with that. You get a different perspective of life… they teach you things you may have missed.”

While the comments confused Samuels, she was not the only one. Many fans fired off their thoughts about Newton's remark on “women's value.”

“Insane thing to say, especially from a dude that has NINE kids,” one fan wrote.

“What a disgusting thing to say,” another fan replied.

One fan called him out on having multiple children, simply writing, “You have 9 kids Cam.”

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback has four children with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor. She also has a child from a previous relationship. He also has

two children with ex LaReina Shaw and two children with his current girlfriend, Jasmin Brown.