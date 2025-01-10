Kayla Nicole does not have bad blood with Taylor Swift. The pop star is currently dating Kayla Nicole's ex Travis Kelce and says she has gotten “a lot of sh*t talked about her” because of it.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” the sports journalist said that navigating a breakup such as hers in the public's eye has been “overwhelming.” In addition, it doesn't help that Kelce's girlfriend is a global pop star which aids in extra media attention.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she shared, adding that she has been “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.”

While Kayla Nicole still gets extra hate due to Swift's superstar status, the fitness model said that she “liked” the singer and thinks she is “very talented.”

Kayla Nicole Opens Up About What She's Learned In Relationships

Kayla Nicole has not held back on how Kelce's relationship with Swift has altered her life due to the trolls attacking her on social media.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole said in her interview with Angel Reese on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast last year. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

She added that having a celebrity status has warranted a lot of extra attention.

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

In the trailer for “Special Forces,” Kayla Nicole got vulnerable about how her breakup with the Chiefs tight end was hard to get through due to people online.

“I would say I’m the opposite of being afraid of what people are going to see. I’m actually excited for people to see us stripped down, raw, vulnerable,” the influencer told Page Six. “I think people in general, the general public, need to be reminded that we’re all humans, right? We all have very real emotions. And I’m excited about that element [of] allowing us to be humans.”