As Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro are still in a legal battle to finalize their divorce, she is claiming that the NFL star is not helping with an important fixture in the home.

Vaccaro currently lives in their Miami condo with their daughter, Capri, who was born in November 2024. She claims that there is a plumbing issue that is affecting her ability to bathe their daughter, according to TMZ Sports. The issue has apparently affected their neighbors as it has begun to damage “another units or units,” and the building management is now aware of the situation.

Hill's attorney is asking if a “leak detection study has been done” yet Vaccaro claims that the appointment “canceled by him.” She says that she has made herself available “in every way possible,” to assist with the situation.

Vaccaro believes that if they do not fix the plumbing it will cause “permanent damage” and will not pay for the procedure since she does not have the money to do so.

Article Continues Below

Throughout this incident, Vaccaro claims that Hill's lawyer has “become increasingly hostile and unprofessional, while still insisting her client will not pay without further proof.”

Keeta Vaccaro files for divorce from Tyreek Hill

Following an alleged domestic dispute in April 2025, Vaccaro, who was married to Hill for about 17 months, filed for divorce. Vaccaro described Hill as “very aggressive and impulsive,” and throwing a laptop on the floor. The mom of one also shared that he walked onto their balcony as he continued to argue with her. Vaccaro's mother, Alesia, claims that “he becomes angry and throws objects around.”

Hill is currently a free agent as of Feb. 16 after the Miami Dolphins released the wide receiver. At the time of the alleged domestic altercation, the Dolphins released a statement: “On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed,” the Dolphins said. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”