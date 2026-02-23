If the legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady ever calls WWE “cute” to 14-time world champion Randy Orton's face, he can expect an RKO.

While being interviewed by ESPN's Get Up, Orton was asked if there was anyone he'd like to give an RKO. He named the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for his recent comments when Brady called Logan Paul's athleticism and WWE “cute” ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

.@RandyOrton says he'd love to RKO Tom Brady after calling pro wrestling “cute” on Logan Paul's podcast 👀 pic.twitter.com/OmLBReT3NF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 23, 2026

“I did see a recent podcast Logan Paul put on, he had Tom Brady on, and Tom Brady had a few things to say about pro wrestling,” said Orton. “I think he called it quote-unquote ‘cute.' I've never met him, but I'd love to meet Tom and hit him with an RKO. I'd say he'd be at the top of the list.”

Why did Tom Brady call Logan Paul, WWE “cute”?

Brady recently appeared on Paul's podcast ahead of their participation in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Paul tried to compare himself to some of the NFL's top athletes, which Brady did not agree with.

“It’s cute,” Brady said to Paul about his athleticism. “I love WWE, it’s very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

This hasn't sat well with everyone within WWE. Liv Morgan, the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner, recently fired back at the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. She said she thinks football players are “cute,” not WWE Superstars.

“No disrespect to any sport out there, but I feel like you can take a WWE star and perhaps put them on the football field, and they will make do. We will get it done,” Morgan said. “But can you take a football star and put them in a WWE ring, and can they do everything that we do? I don't know. I don't know about that. [smiles]”