Fans are in disbelief after Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios were spotted at the same music festival over the weekend, but there's a twist.

The Houston Texans' wide receiver and social media influencer attended the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen, Colo, and while they were at the same event, they were not photographed together. The former couple ended their two-year relationship last year.

Another reason why the two were at the music festival is not solely for their love of live entertainment, but their attendance at the Pre-Party at Kemo Sabe hosted by SipMARGS is that they are both investors in the beverage brand.

While she didn't mention a run-in with her ex during the party, Earle shared on social media that she filmed some “great BTS” footage for her upcoming reality show during the trip to Colorado while she was getting ready. She had photos of her alongside friend and fellow internet personality Olivia Jade and Palm Tree CEO, Myles Shear.

Alix Earle's upcoming reality show and Braxton Berrios' breakup

Earle announced that she and her family will be getting a reality TV series on Netflix set to premiere sometime in 2026. During a GRWM — get ready with me — video, she admitted that she'd “be lying if I said it wasn’t a little scary” to have someone in control of filming.

“I’m so used to being in control of what I share and what I keep private, so having cameras around in moments I normally wouldn’t post is definitely an adjustment.”

She also teased what fans will see from her in this reality series.

“I just am going through so much emotionally right now in my life,” Earle said. “I feel like you guys are just really going to see me going through it.”

While she didn't name Berrios by name, she has been open on social media about their breakup. She posted an emotional video detailing what ultimately led to their split.

“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place,” she admitted back in December. “A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”

They began their relationship when both of them were located in Miami when Berrios played for the Dolphins. He then accepted a contract with the Texans in the summer of 2025 and moved to Texas. While Earle attended some of his games, the distance was hard for them to keep up with.

“I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him,” she continued. “And he wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more a me thing but I constantly felt guilty.”

There seemingly is no bad blood between the two, as Earle ended her message at the time hopeful that they would both move on gracefully.

“And I love Braxton. He’s my best friend, you know? So it’s been really difficult as we’re trying to go forward with this,” she added.