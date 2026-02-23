After Raquel Rodriguez revealed her hopes to face Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in a match, her tag team partner, 2026 WWE Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan, is here for it.

Speaking to Going Ringside, Morgan revealed that she and Rodriguez have been trying to make this dream match happen for a long time.

“This has been our secret hidden agenda for years,” Morgan revealed. “Anytime we get the opportunity, we let the world know that if Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wanted to come to WWE, they obviously would have to wrestle the best women's tag team in the world. And I'm not just saying that. Statistically, Raquel and I are the greatest women's tag team in the world. We've held those titles more than any other team ever. So, naturally, Cardi B and Megan should face the best, which is us.”

However, Morgan did add that they “will go easy on them,” giving the celebrities a “fighting chance” in the match, if it were to happen.

Will Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion ever join Liv Morgan in WWE?

Fans will have to wait and see if Cardi and Megan ever join WWE. Cardi recently hosted the 2025 SummerSlam PLE, which emanated from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in August 2025. However, she did not get physical, despite Chelsea Green's efforts to coax her into the ring.

Cardi and Megan are two of the biggest names in their industry. They would be a huge get for WWE, and a tag team bout between them and Morgan and Rodriguez would make for a marquee WrestleMania match.

The talk of this celebrity match began after a recent interview Rodriguez did with TMZ Sports. Rodriguez said she and Morgan have “always talked about” facing Cardi and Megan in a match.

“I so would love to tag against Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion, and we keep putting out there because I think Liv and I vs. them would just be so iconic for our careers [and] for their careers just because we're the greatest tag team of all time and they're just great at what they do as well,” she explained.