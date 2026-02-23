While legendary quarterback Tom Brady called WWE and Logan Paul “cute,” former Women's Champion Liv Morgan fired back at the future Hall of Famer.

During an interview with Going Ringside, Morgan acknowledged that she's seen the NFL icon's comments (and agrees that WWE has a lot of “cute” people working for it) but believes that people may misunderstand WWE. She is skeptical that football players could make it in WWE. In fact, she finds football “cute” if nothing else.

“No disrespect to any sport out there, but I feel like you can take a WWE star and perhaps put them on the football field, and they will make do. We will get it done,” Morgan said. “But can you take a football star and put them in a WWE ring, and can they do everything that we do? I don't know. I don't know about that. [smiles]”

Tom Brady's recent “cute” comments about WWE

The beef between Brady and WWE began when the seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared on Paul's podcast. They were teasing the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and Paul called himself a top-tier athlete.

Brady did not agree, calling the former United States Champion's athleticism “cute.” He added, “I love WWE, it's very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

This hasn't sat well with every WWE Superstar. Several of them responded to Brady during the WWE 2K Creator Fest, including the likes of CM Punk, Oba Femi, Paul Heyman, and Drew McIntyre.

Some were humorous with their response, like Punk. “What's wrong with cute? I'm cute, Tom [Brady],” he responded, while Heyman said, “What's Tom Brady done? He's thrown a football across a field that was caught by [Rob] Gronkowski. Gronkowski deserves the credit. Belichick and his girlfriend deserve the credit. But Tom Brady?”

Fans will have to wait and see what happens at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Perhaps Brady and Paul were playing it up to build hype for the event.