Stephen Curry is getting real about raising four children with wife, Ayesha Curry.

In an interview with People, the Golden State Warriors superstar described raising his and Ayesha's four children as “beautiful chaos.”

“It’s a challenge every single day,” he said. “But it’s the best gift and responsibility, watching these kids grow.”

Ayesha and Steph got married in 2011, and they share Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Cai.

Steph added that he and Ayesha marvel at seeing their kids evolve.

“We’re watching these kids develop their own personalities, and we love it,” he said.

He also touched on some of the benefits that he and Ayesha experience in parenthood.

“It’s just a blessing being able to evolve as parents,” he said before adding about his own childhood is integrated in his own parenting.“I grew up in a household where there was support but also tough love.

Having a last name such as Curry, which is associated with NBA legacy and entrepreneurship, holds a lot of weight.

“They know what their last name is. I tell them not to shy away from it. Be confident in who you are… and have fun.”

Ayesha Curry makes viral comment on parenthood, Stephen Curry defends her

Steph's recent comment on parenthood follows Ayesha's remark that went viral about parenthood. Ayesha shared her vulnerable take on the Call Her Daddy podcast back in September 2025.

“So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married… I thought I was going to be a ‘career girl’ and that’s it,” Ayesha said on the Call Her Daddy podcast at the time.

Despite the backlash Ayesha received, Steph defended her when Killer Mike agreed that she was “embarrassing” him.

“Naaaa not you Mike,” the Warriors superstar wrote. “I’m cool staying silent and letting these other clowns have their moment… But you’re better than that. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”